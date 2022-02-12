A 53-year-old North Bend man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Reedsport.
According a press release from the Reedsport Police Department, Russell Kenneth Lee died when he drove his motorcycle into a concrete wall at a high rate of speed.
Reedsport Police reported Officer Terry Lohf was on patrol at 1:50 a.m. Saturday when he came across what appeared to be a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Riverfront Way and East Rail Road Avenue.
Lohf was able to determine the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and called for emergency medical services. When an ambulance arrived, Lee was declared dead at the scene.
The police department said they are still investigating to determine what led to the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In