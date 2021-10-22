A North Bend man was killed and a Coos Bay man suffered minor injuries from a two-vehicle accident Monday on Highway 42.
According to the Oregon State Police, 37-year-old Daniel Taylor of North Bend was killed during the accident at 12:43 p.m. near milepost 6 on Highway 42.
Troopers reported a Dodge Ram pickup being driven by Taylor crossed into the westbound land and hit a Peterbilt CMV towing a loaded chip trailer being driven by Calvin Mitchell of Coos Bay.
Taylor died due to injuries sustained in the accident.
Police closed Highway 42 for close to six hours while investigating the accident.
The Oregon State Police were assisted by Coos County Sheriff’s Department, Coquille Police Department, Coquille Fire Department, Greenacres Fire Department, Coquille Ambulance, Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains and ODOT.
