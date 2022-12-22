Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A North Bend resident has been cited for poaching three black-tailed bucks near Coos Bay in 2021, according to law enforcement officials.

Macen M. West, 21, of North Bend, was cited on Dec. 5 for Hunting with the aid of artificial light, three counts of Take Game Mammal Closed Season and three counts of Waste of a Game Mammal for poaching three black-tailed bucks and leaving them to waste on North Spit, Coos Bay, on the weekend of March 19, 2021. OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers seized a rifle they believe he used in the crime, according to Sergeant Levi Harris.



