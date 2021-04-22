Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug announced Tuesday that a North Bend man has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor female victim.
On April 15, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a three-count indictment charging Shannon Stacey Weatherbee, 47, with sexual exploitation of children.
According to the indictment, beginning around July 2017, Weatherbee is alleged to have knowingly coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct. These visual depictions were transmitted online.
On April 16, investigators arrested Weatherbee while executing a search warrant on his North Bend residence.
Weatherbee made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty and ordered detained pending a jury trial scheduled to begin on June 22.
This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the North Bend Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon.
Anyone who has information about possible crimes committed by Weatherbee or the physical or online exploitation of any children, are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
If a child discloses an incident that did happen to him or her or that they observed happen to someone else, the parent should not ask the child detailed questions about the incident. Instead, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the FBI immediately.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In