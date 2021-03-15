North Bend’s July Jubilee may make a return this year — but it might come after July.
At a work session Monday, city councilors discussed how to treat the annual event, which was largely canned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While vaccinations are accelerating across the state, Coos County case rates remain high, and councilors and city staff agreed that it’d be too risky to plan for the traditional festivities on the third weekend in July.
“It just doesn’t seem responsible to try to turn around and pull that off,” City Administrator David Milliron told councilors.
Councilors generally agreed the city should try to hold the event, but potentially later in the summer.
“The history of the July Jubilee is to celebrate North Bend and its birthday. We could have a North Bend Jubilee — it definitely doesn’t necessarily have to be in July,” said Mayor Jessica Engelke. “And if the public health recommendations are to push things out a little bit further instead of cancelling something, I definitely would consider having a postponement of the festivities and have a jubilee of some sort in late summer or early fall.”
Councilor Eric Gleason, whose day job as the assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness often makes him the council’s resident pandemic expert, said gatherings might be safe to host later in the summer, if vaccinations move quickly enough and remain effective.
“I would absolutely say, if we could push it to late August or early September, we would be in a place where we could actually be together in some capacity,” Gleason said. “Maybe we still have to wear masks, maybe we still have to do some sort of preventative measures, because I think that’s going to be something that doesn’t go away.”
Councilors agreed moving the date of the event could give the city a chance to reimagine the city’s annual celebration.
“We don’t want to throw all traditions out, that’s not our goal here,” Milliron said. “Our goal is to try to find a COVID-compliant way to sort of reinvent the jubilee, and probably drop the four letters ‘July’ and sort of do it in a safe manner.”
The city is hoping to get resident input on what they’d like to see for the celebration.
“Honestly I think that we need some citizen input to revitalize the Jubilee, I think it’s become stagnant to a certain extent,” said Councilor Larry Garboden.
Councilors didn’t make any final decisions at Monday’s work session, but directed city staff to research potential dates to hold the event and begin the planning process.
“So therefore it’s not necessarily canceled, it could just be the ‘jubilee postponed,’” Engelke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In