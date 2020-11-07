NORTH BEND — For the first time, the city of North Bend has a female mayor.
Voters elected Jessica Engelke on Tuesday, choosing her over James Rose to replace retiring Rick Wetherell.
Voters also chose three new members for the City Council, with the only incumbent, Timm Slater, finishing fourth in the race.
Engelke was chosen by 2,518 voters, as opposed to 2,265 for Rose (52.34% to 47.08%).
“I am thrilled to be part of history and these landmark moments as the first female mayor of North Bend,” she said. “I am honored to be elected as North Bend’s mayor.
“Although we have some challenges ahead we have just as much opportunity. I truly feel we are on the tipping point of something amazing. I am thrilled to serve the community where I grew up and now am raising my children.”
Engelke already serves on the city council, so the council will need to appoint someone to replace her.
The council will have three other new people after Eric Gleason, Susanna Noordhoff and Pat Goll were the top three vote-getters among the seven candidates.
Gleason received 1,993 votes (17.18%), Noordhoff received 1,950 (16.81%), and Goll 1,909 (16.46%). Slater received 1,885 votes (16.25%) and was followed by Jonathan Vinyard (1,558 votes), Ron Kutch (1,159) and Levi Clow (1,047).
Rose expressed appreciation to his supporters and the community after coming up short in the mayoral race.
“I first want to express my sincere gratitude to each one of my dedicated supporters who gave selflessly to my campaign effort,” he said. “Without them I would not have been able to been compete in this election.”
Rose said he learned a lot from visiting with residents during the campaign, “not the least of which is how deeply people care about our city and where they think it should be going.”
He had a positive outlook after the vote.
“The people of North Bend were all winners in tonight’s election,” he said.
“Let there be no doubt about it — North Bend chose change today. The city is on a new course and there is nothing going to stop it now. We must immediately start the process of taking the first steps toward bringing positive and meaningful changes to the city of North Bend.”
