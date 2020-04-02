NORTH BEND – While many events and meetings have been canceled or delayed, the City of North Bend is still planning to hold City Council and Planning Commission meetings according to its regular schedule.
According to City Administrator Terrence O’Connor, city staff is working to set up the council chambers so they can stream the meetings. This way, the community can still be engaged and keep up with the city’s activities.
O’Connor said they hope to have everything ready to go in time for the April 14 City Council meeting. The second meeting of April is planned for April 27. There is also a Planning Commission meeting scheduled for April 20.
More information on upcoming meetings, and whether the schedule has been changed, can be found on the city website www.northbendoregon.us/meetings.
