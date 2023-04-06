At the recent North Bend City Council meeting, two residents voiced their concerns about traffic issues related to speeding and parking RVs/campers.
Jeniffer Dolinta sent a letter to the council, which was read into the public comments item on the agenda.
Dolinta said she lives in the Airport Heights development Roosevelt and Steelhead streets.
She said as more homes are built and then sold in the neighborhood, she is seeing an increase in car traffic.
“Many cars are often speeding down our streets when there are children playing outside,” she said. “While these children are being supervised by an adult, it is a concern to many parents in our neighborhood.”
She said she would like to know what the city can do to “decrease or deter” the speeding.
One day her son’s basketball rolled out into the street and a passing car hit it causing it to pop, she said. “The car did not slow down or stop.”
The World tried to reach Dolinta, but the city does not require people who make public comment to provide a phone number, only an address and name.
Captain Cal Mitts of the North Bend Police Department said they have had “a couple of complaints” from residents living in the area farther to the east on Virginia Street near Oak Street. In response, they “have had some concentrated (patrolling) in that area.”
“I know they have stopped some vehicles there for speeding,” Captain Mitts said.
He said the department does not have more than two or three officers on duty at a time, and often it is two, “but we do our best” to work traffic enforcement.
He said they go and observe to look for solutions. One solution they can consider is placing a radar trailer in the area that reads the speed as the car approaches. Another option might be to change the signage, which involves the public works department.
Another resident, Nathan Kahler, said in a letter that he supports Councilor Pat Goll’s suggestion to restrict all RV/camper parking from public roads.
“This would not only help with the issues we’re facing with RVs and campers overtaking our streets, but would also ensure that our roads and neighborhoods remain clear for emergency access” and “help with the flow of traffic and road visibility,” Kahler said.
Attempts to reach Kahler for further comment were unsuccessful.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In