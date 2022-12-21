The new city council is North Bend will face a tall task in the coming weeks as the council tries to come up with a way to distribute $11,400 to nonprofits in 2023.
Finance Director Jessica Terra met with the council in a work session last week, telling them the amount of money requested in community grants is growing each year.
Traditionally, the city council has given money from state shared revenue funds to nonprofits that help North Bend residents. In the current budget, the city council agreed to give $11,400 in community grants.
Terra said in the 2023 cycle, there were 13 requests, totaling $39,300.
The council will have to decide how to give the funding away at its January 10 meeting, so Terra asked them to consider the requests now.
Mayor Jessica Engelke explained that the council is not obligated to fund any request, but it has been a long-standing tradition of the council to help where it can.
“What we have done in the last number of years is we take the requests, and we divide it evenly, so everyone gets a little,” Engelke said. “But we don’t have to do that. If we keep getting more asks, we could dilute it to the point where nothing can be done.”
Alternative Youth Activities - $1,000 to pick up abandoned shopping carts in the commercial district of the city.
Bob Belloni Boys Ranch - $5,000 to help provide mental health services at the ranch.
Boys and Girls Club - $2,000 for the fee-waiver program.
CASA - $2,000 to recruit and train CASAs, who advocate for abused and neglected children.
Common Ground Mediation - $5,000 to recruit and train volunteers for the mediation program.
Knights of Columbus - $1,000 to purchase food that goes into the holiday gift baskets.
Little Theatre on the Bay - $5,000 to pay the theatrical performance licensing fee for the summer youth theater production.
PEG Broadcast - $7,800 to purchase three computers.
Southwest Oregon Veterans Outreach - $5,000 to assist veterans in a variety of ways.
The Devereux Center - $2,500 to help return people to their families or to communities they have lived in prior.
The SAFE Project - $1,500 to help provide transportation and emergency services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
