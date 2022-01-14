In the coming months, homeless in North Bend will likely have only one place to camp.
During a city council work session Monday, the city council discussed a camping ordinance and reached a conclusion to at least temporarily house the homeless in the back parking lot at the North Bend Community Center.
The consensus came after close to 1,000 people participated in a poll about the camping ordinance, with the vast majority saying they wanted no homeless on city streets, sidewalks or parks.
City Administrator David Milliron told the council federal courts and state law mandate that homeless are allowed and must be given adequate space to camp on public property.
The rules took place after a lawsuit - Martin vs. Boise - was decided by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
“The court ruled it is unconstitutional to prohibit sleeping or camping on public property unless those people have a place, like a shelter, to sleep,” Milliron explained.
The Supreme Court late upheld the decision without a vote.
As a result, the Oregon Legislature passed two laws last year. The laws mandate that cities must give homeless - in tents, cars or RVs - 72 hours notice before they can force them to move. Cities and counties also have the ability to mandate the time, manner and place where homeless can camp.
Without cities and counties passing a law, homeless are allowed on all public property, including sidewalks and rights of way.
Coos County and Coos Bay passed laws earlier in 2021, which Milliron said pushed many of the homeless into North Bend.
“If we’re not setting the time, manner and place, this city can be sued for violating the rights of the homeless,” Milliron said.
Any new law must be “objective and reasonable,” according to state law. Milliron explained that means cities can’t pick a parcel of land in the middle of nowhere and move the homeless there. Homeless must be allowed to camp near services and there must be sanitation and bathroom services provided.
After the council first discussed the issue last year, the council decided to ask the community for input. During November, the city released a poll in a variety of means, with close to 1,000 people responding.
The majority of those who took the poll agreed the homeless was an issue with most supporting emergency or short-term shelters, with a caveat.
“Few respondents are willing to pay anything to address homelessness,” Milliron said. “Some are willing, however, to lobby state representatives for potential help down the road.”
The survey revealed while the majority was OK with homeless camping on private property with owners’ permission, the vast majority was against camping on sidewalks, parks or residential areas. The only location a majority favored was camping in a designated camping site.
“What they’re really saying is not in my backyard,” Milliron said. “Nowhere in commercial, nowhere in residential. Find a place and out them there. They don’t want them on sidewalks, they don’t want them in the parks and they don’t want them in residential zones.”
Based on the survey results, city staff gave the council five options to consider in an ordinance:
1 - Build a camp in the rear parking lot of the community center. The city would have to fence in the location and add sanitation and bathroom services.
2 - Designate one city park for camping.
3 - Find and purchase new land for a camping site.
4 - Designate specific streets for homeless camping.
5 - Lease space at the airport’s industrial park and designate it for camping. Milliron said the airport’s plan to cut trees and fence the area would make it secure.
After Milliron presented his findings, the city council took its turn sharing thoughts.
“What we learned in the survey is the public does not want you to allow overnight camping on residential streets, period,” Councilor Eric Gleason said. “I think this is just like everything else we’ve seen is the citizens of North Bend want us to do something, but don’t want to help pay for it.
“I think we need a designated space. We need a space that makes sense. I think the only thing that makes sense is to wait and buy or lease some space when it becomes available. There’s not one street people would be happy having camping on. I think them most reasonable is leasing some space and maybe go to a park from there with designated camping spaces.”
“As you look at the solutions, none of them are perfect,” Mayor Jessica Engelke added.
Councilor Timm Slater also said a solution is not easy to find.
“It’s not a case of the city saying this is what I really want to do, it is a case of us following the laws of Oregon and coming up with a solution. There is no golden key, there’s nothing everyone’s going to like. The community center, we bought it for a community center. I believe it still has a purpose and a life.
“I’m more inclined to look at open land, and in that, I look at the industrial lands we have under the bridge and that’s a possibility.”
Councilor Bill Richardson asked how much revenue the community center brings in yearly, with the answer around $38,000.
“If it’s only generating $38,000 a year in revenue and we’re trying to save money, I can’t think of another piece of land we can lease or purchase for even close to that,” he said. “So, I’m leaning toward the community building.”
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff said maybe the answer is not just one location.
“I am inclined to maybe allow RV camping in one place and possibly tent camping in another place,” she said. “I do support the idea of exploring any property under the bridge. I do think the community center is not a bad first start to this.”
Noordhoof said in the long run, she would like to see the city partner with a nonprofit to find an answer.
“Just like Coos Bay partnered with the Devereux Center to open Coalbank Village, are they any nonprofits the city can partner with to do something here,” she asked. ‘I do believe and I do support that we need to pass an ordinance fairly quickly because of things like what happened on Pine Street.”
Milliron told the council after Coos Bay’s ordinance went into effect, many homeless simply crossed the city boundaries, with a large encampment appearing on Pine Street. The North Bend police were able to move the campers recently after giving 72 hours notice. But without an ordinance in place, all police could do was ask them to move elsewhere.
“The public wants to know what the city is going to do to keep the homeless out of our business and residential districts,” Milliron said. “Our camps are only growing because we have not designated time, manner and place. Coos Bay and Coos County have.”
Councilor Larry Garboden spoke firmly against setting up a camp at the community center.
“I don’t like the community center,” he said. “That’s right in the middle of downtown. I’m thinking the land under the bridge. That way it takes them off the city streets and puts them somewhere else. We have to find a big enough place where we can put them all on one place.”
Councilor Pat Goll agreed with Garboden and favored the land under the bridge.
“I tend to kind of go with Larry’s deal,” Goll said. “I also think under the bridge. I’ve even considered dumping a bunch of trees off the loop and having land that’s out of sight, out of mind. If we do establish a campground, whether it’s at the airport or under the bridge, we need to limit the land and limit the number of people.”
Engelke explained to the council the land under the bridge is currently privately owned and is not currently for sale.
“My guess is this is will probably be one of the most difficult decisions as a council we’re going to have to make,” she said. “It’s something that’s going to effect every citizen of North Bend. We are forced by the state to make a choice. All we get to do is dictate the time, the place and the manner. None of these choices are fantastic, but it’s picking a choice that has the least impact on citizens.”
Engelke said her top choice would be to use the community center temporarily until a better option is found. She said she would join others in urging the state to provide funding, so if land was made available, the city could consider it.
“That’s the one that’s on the top of my list to alleviate what’s happening in the residential zone,” Engelke said. “We need to do something, and that’s at the top of my list. I would like to ask the council to really consider looking at the pros and cons of the community center for a solution that is not long-term. We do need an ordinance so we can have some enforcement, so we can tell people either go here or move.”
“I could get behind it if it’s a temporary solution while we look for an answer,” Garboden said.
After the majority of the council agreed with the community center as a temporary solution, Milliron said city staff would prepare an ordinance the council could vote on at its January 25 meeting. If an ordinance is approved at the meeting, it would go into effect in 30 days.
