OREGON — North Bend High School alum and Oregon State University sophomore Austin Goergen has organized a petition to try and get young adults still being claimed on their parent’s taxes as eligible for federal relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week Congress passed H.R. 748 which designated an emergency relief check of $1,200 to taxpayers who make less than $75,000 a year and those who can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s taxes.
“If you’re a dependent you don’t get anything, and the problem with that is parents are getting an additional $500 per child, but that’s only if their child is under the age of 17," Goergen said. "So you have this demographic of 17 to 24-year-olds who are essentially seeing no aid from this package, and neither are the people who are claiming them as a dependent."
In response to this lack of emergency relief funding for young adults, Goergen started a petition that in the past three days has gotten over 1,400 signatures online, as well as over 9,000 up votes on the website Reddit.
“The idea is to get enough signatures that it’s really obvious this is a problem people care about, and then send this to our Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley," he said. "Also working with people in other states to get this message to their representatives. We’re using the petition to deliver this message that this is something that really effects a lot of people."
Goergen was fortunate enough to keep his work hours through the recent closures, but said he has a lot friends who weren’t so lucky.
“I have a lot of friends who are trying to look for other jobs right now, and a lot of their families are not able to support them financially,” Georgen said.
For those who are interested in Goergen’s petition, e-signatures are being collected at https://www.change.org/college_covid19.
