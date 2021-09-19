The city of North Bend is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.northbendoregon.us
The new e-government website offers interactive citizen engagement features and provides a clean, easy-to-use layout to help citizens locate the information and services they need.
“The new website gives residents easier access to more services,” said City Administrator David Milliron.
Every feature of the attractive new website is mobile-responsive, meaning residents can easily access the city’s information and resources from any device – smartphones, tablets, or computers. With more than 50% of website visitors using mobile devices to engage with the city government, this much-needed improvement will help the City of North Bend communicate with residents, business owners, and visitors across the board.
While the new design reflects the strong sense of community that is the essence of North Bend, the new online features give residents even more ways to interact and engage:
- e-Notifications – Residents can sign up to receive email notifications when further information is added to the North Bend website. From official announcements and city events to job openings and the publishing of agendas, residents can easily stay informed about everything new in North Bend.
- Report a Concern – From potholes to code violations, residents can quickly inform city staff about any concerns 24/7. There’s no need to worry about which department to contact – provide the details, and the city will handle it.
- Agendas and Minutes – The new website provides an Agenda Center with quick and easy access to agendas and minutes for all city meetings. It provides agendas for upcoming meetings right on the website’s calendar. Residents can also sign up to receive an email notification when meeting agendas are published online.
- Document Center – From business licensing to water quality reports, residents can view and download forms and applications 24/7 without making a special trip to City Hall.
“We’re excited to provide our residents with online tools that make it easy for them to communicate and connect with us,” said Milliron. “The fact that the website will also serve as an economic development tool for future growth only adds to that excitement.”
The new North Bend website was created in collaboration with Municipal One, a leading provider of e-government websites.
