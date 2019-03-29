NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend is accepting applications from students interested in representing North Bend as princess on the 2019 July Jubilee Court.
Minimum qualifications to apply for the position include being a student in grades 9, 10 or 11 and be enrolled in the North Bend School District. Applicants must carry a minimum of a 2.50 cumulative GPA and submit a copy of their current transcript with the completed application. They should possess poise, intelligence, maturity, good morale character, good physical, mental and emotional stability, as well as the ability to get along well with peers and the general public in order to represent the City of North Bend in a positive manner. The selection process includes both an essay and an interview.
For application packets, contact Rene Collins at 541-756-8529 or rcollins@northbendcity.org.