Fire season is officially here — and so is a new fire danger sign to alert residents of the increasingly dry conditions. North Bend Fire & Rescue installed a fire danger sign at Station No. 2 on Newmark Avenue.
The fire danger sign, visible to drivers as they head west on Newmark Avenue towards Coos Bay, is North Bend’s first.
The sign was purchased thanks to the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Public Works has agreed to install a second sign in Gorst Park at U.S. Highway 101 South and Sherman Avenue.
Coos Forest Protective Association determines the local fire danger. If fire danger reaches high, all outdoor burning is banned by the City of North Bend.
