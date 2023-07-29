Fire danger
Courtesy photo

Fire season is officially here — and so is a new fire danger sign to alert residents of the increasingly dry conditions. North Bend Fire & Rescue installed a fire danger sign at Station No. 2 on Newmark Avenue.

The fire danger sign, visible to drivers as they head west on Newmark Avenue towards Coos Bay, is North Bend’s first.

