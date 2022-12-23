North Bend installs menorah for Hanukkah

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods.
The Hebrew word Chanukah means “dedication” and is thus named because it marks the rededication of the Holy Temple. Also spelled Hanukkah (or variations of that spelling), the Hebrew word is pronounced with a guttural “kh” sound, kha-nu-kah, not tcha-new-kah.
A menorah commemorating the holiday is on south flag island at U.S. 101/Tremont Avenue/Washington Avenue in North Bend near the Liberty Theatre and Engles Furniture.
The candelabra, with eight candles or lights and a main light in the center – the shamus – denotes the eight days an oil-fueled lamp burned for eight days even though there was only enough oil for one day.
Hanukkah 2022 will begin on the evening of Sunday, December 18, and ends on the evening of Monday, December 26. The menorah, purchased with transient lodging tax dollars, automatically adds a new light every 24 hours.
