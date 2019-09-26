NORTH BEND — A house fire caused $200,000 in damages on Wednesday evening.
According to a press release from the North Bend Fire Department, the department responded to the call at 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
“The occupant who was home at the time of the fire was able to get out of the structure safely,” the release said. “The State Fire Marshall will be doing an investigation on the cause of the fire.”
The first fire engine arrived within four minutes of the call, finding heavy fire showing from one side of the structure, the release said.
“A total of three engines, an aerial ladder truck, and 17 North Bend firefighters responded,” the release said. “An engine from the North Bay Fire District responded on mutual aid to cover the main North Bend fire station.”
Officers from the North Bend Police Department responded for traffic control, while Pacific Power arrived to remove the electrical meter.