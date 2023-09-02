The city of North Bend recently honored Michael Jordan for 35 years of service to the city.
At the North Bend City Council meeting, Jordan was honored and was presented the following letter from City Administrator David Milliron.
Updated: September 2, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
“On behalf of the City of North Bend and the entire community, I am writing to express our profound gratitude and admiration for your unwavering commitment and service to our city for the past 35 years. Your journey, which began in 1988 as a lab technician, is a testament to your dedication, hard work, and expertise. Over the years, you have diligently worked up the ranks from lead operator to your well-deserved promotion to plant superintendent two years ago. Your story is not just one of professional growth but also of your positive impact on our community.
“While often overlooked, wastewater treatment plays a pivotal role in safeguarding our environment and the health of humans and animals. Your relentless efforts in this field have ensured that our water sources remain unpolluted, natural habitats are preserved, and our citizens are protected from potential health hazards. Your work has been instrumental in ensuring that North Bend remains a safe and healthy place to live, work, and thrive.
“Your dedication to your profession and the City of North Bend is commendable. The positive ripple effects of your work touch every corner of our community, and we are eternally grateful. Please accept this letter and the custom-carved wood gift box as a small token of our immense appreciation for your 35 years of service. We are proud to have individuals like you who embody the spirit of North Bend and serve our citizens with such dedication and passion. Congratulations on this significant milestone, Mr. Jordan. We look forward to many more years of your invaluable contributions to our city.”
