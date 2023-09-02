Nichael Jordan honored

The North Bend City Council honored Nichael Jordan for 35 years of service to the committee during a recent meeting.

 Contributed photo

The city of North Bend recently honored Michael Jordan for 35 years of service to the city.

At the North Bend City Council meeting, Jordan was honored and was presented the following letter from City Administrator David Milliron.

