Mayor Jessica Engelke proclaimed July 29 as “North Bend High School Bowling Team Day” to honor the Bulldogs on being the first team in Oregon to compete at the U.S. High School Bowling National Championships. Engelke issued her proclamation at North Bend Lanes and followed it up with a big announcement.
In cooperation with North Bend Lanes, the city of North Bend Parks Department is offering a free 10-week Summer Bowling Camp for Coos County youth age 5 and older. The camp is being paid for with a $13,000 state-funded grant from the Oregon Community Foundation’s 2021 K-12 Summer Learning program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning July 7, the camp will run on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. at North Bend Lanes, 1225 Virginia Avenue, during July, August and September. Parents can register their youth online at https://northbendlanes.com/.
The camp includes free bowling, instructor-led sessions, free shoe rentals and a free hot meal. The goal is to accommodate 100 youth per week and as many as 1,000 throughout the summer program.
The city wants to thank its partner, Mark Mattecheck, for helping make this opportunity possible for youth throughout Coos County. North Bend Lanes has been a staple on Oregon’s Adventure Coast since 1957, when Mark’s father and grandfather left the movie theatre business and opened the bowling alley.
“Thanks to the city for reaching out to us on a partnership for kids to give them food and bowling and some instruction on what we think is a great sport for kids to entertain,” Mattecheck said.
Bowling is the number one participation sport in America. Each camp will emphasize skill development and fun, including
- developing lifelong skills,
- teaching teamwork and resiliency,
- building self-esteem,
- fostering growth,
- supporting healthy living,
- nurturing friendships, and
- teaching youth to respect differences.
Bowling is also a great weight-bearing exercise for youth and teaches hand-eye coordination and balance.
The camp would not be possible without the support of the Oregon Community Foundation, which puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy, and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.
The North Bend Bulldogs were among 32 teams that recently competed in Dayton, Ohio, in the national tournament after finishing runner-up in the state tournament for the second consecutive year. The North Bend bowlers took 12th place at nationals and are hopeful for a return visit next year.
