Do you ever wonder who the person behind emergency calls to 9-1-1 is? All we know about them is their voice, which is why National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, observed every second week in April, has been set aside to recognize and celebrate the work of telecommunicators helping to save millions of lives every day. Without the telecommunicators flawlessly doing their jobs, billions of lives would have been lost due to untimely assistance. So, throughout April 9-15, the city of North Bend honored and thanked those invisible telecommunicators who have continued to serve in this demanding profession.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Jessica Engelke, together with North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough, proclaimed National Telecommunicator’s Week to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service and sacrifice. North Bend contracts with the City of Coos Bay, which operates North Coos 9-1-1 and collectively employs 14 public safety dispatchers. North Coos 9-1-1 provides dispatch service to the Coos Bay Police and Fire departments; the cities of Coquille and North Bend; the Coquille Tribal Police; the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Tribal Police; and Southwestern Oregon Community College Security.
