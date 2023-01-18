9-1-1 honored

The North Bend City Council takes a photo with the 9-1-1 dispatchers honored Tuesday for the service to the community.

Citing critical staffing shortages and public safety concerns, the North Bend City Council authorized the transfer of 9-1-1 Dispatch Services to Coos Bay in December 2021. During Tuesday night’s Council Meeting, Police Chief Gary McCullough together with Fire Chief Jim Brown recognized the four telecommunicators for their service to North Bend and community.

Each were presented with a shadow box, which hare typically presented to members of law enforcement, fire departments and military personal. These shadow boxes will usually contain the various badges, medals and awards a person has earned through their career.



