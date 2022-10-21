North Bend honored for supporting Little Theatre

During last week’s city council meeting, the North Bend City Council and the Little Theatre on the Bay’s Restoration Committee received the Urban Renewal Project of the Year award.

 Contributed photo

A long-time partnership between the city of North Bend and the Little Theater on the Bay led to the city receiving a major award last week.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Jessica Engelke announced North Bend is the recipient of the 2022 Oregon Economic Development Association’s “Urban Renewal Project of the Year” award.

