North Bend honored for supporting Little Theatre

A long-time partnership between the city of North Bend and the Little Theater on the Bay led to the city receiving a major award last week.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Jessica Engelke announced North Bend is the recipient of the 2022 Oregon Economic Development Association’s “Urban Renewal Project of the Year” award.
The statewide honor recognizes a project that has helped transform or revitalize a community using tax increment financing. The Oregon Economic Development Association is the state’s foremost trade association for the state, regional and local economic development professionals on the front line in diversifying and expanding local economies.
North Bend has been at the forefront of the renovations and improvements to Little Theatre on the Bay since the project started in 2015.
Due to the condition of the historic theater, Liberty leaders faced a tough decision in 2015 - tear down the theater or raise money to renovate it. At the time, the Little Theatre on the Bay turned to the city of North Bend, which answered the call.
North Bend amended its Urban Renewal Agency District and awarded the Little Theatre on the Bay a $500,000 grant to kickstart the fundraising effort. Since then, the Little Theatre on the Bay has raised more than $3.5 million from more than 650 unique community donors and more than 30 grants.
Earlier this year, the Little Theatre again turned to the city when it needed help raising funds to replace the 24-foot neon blade sign on top of the theater. Again, North Bend responded. The city’s new Main Street Program secured a $174,805 state grant, which it passed on to the theater.
The original neon sign was removed from the theater, sometime in the ‘50s, and will be back shining over North Bend within the next two years.
Since the first original grant from the Urban Renewal Agency in 2015, the Little Theater has complete six steps of its eight-step renovation plan. It hopes to complete all the work by April 2024, the theater’s 100th birthday.
The Little Theatre on the Bay’s timeline for the renovation work is:
Phase I (2015) – Completed
Exterior Façade Repair and Restoration
Phase II (2016-17) – Completed
ADA Restrooms and New Seats
Phase III (2017-18) – Completed
Upgrade Lobby and Concession Area
Phase IV (2018-21) – Completed
Set Workshop Area and New Green Room
Phase V (2020-21) – Completed
LED Stage Lighting Upgrades & Hearing Loop System, Box office, and Mezzanine remodels
Phase VI (2021-22) – Completed
Historic Preservation-New Roof with Rooftop Domes
Phase VII (2022-23) – Fundraising; Begin Construction Feb 2023
Youth Program Center/Rehearsal Space and New Dressing Rooms
Phase VIII (2024) – In Progress
Neon Blade Sign and Marquee to light up the night.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Engelke acknowledged the vision and investment of the current and past governing body members from 2015 onward, which also serves as North Bend Urban Renewal Agency board members. Members of LTOB’s restoration team participated in Tuesday’s meeting.
“Little Theatre on the Bay is so proud to have their historic Liberty Theatre restoration named the Urban Renewal Project of the Year,” said Jeanne Woods, chairperson of the LTOB Restoration Committee. “It’s been a wonderful project in our local town that has made the arts more accessible and enjoyable by thousands of people. We’ll put the award in the glass case in the lobby so everyone in our community can enjoy it. Thank you so much for nominating us.”
