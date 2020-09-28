NORTH BEND — The North Bend City Council approved a two-year contract for a new city administrator, acting at its Tuesday, Sept. 22, meeting.
David A. Milliron, currently of Morganton, Ga., will assume the city government helm on Oct. 5.
“I am honored to join the City of North Bend and work with an outstanding team of professionals in one of the most vibrant communities along the Oregon coast,” Milliron said. “This is a city with a bold future, and I look forward to working closely with its partners and stakeholders to build on its accomplishments, increase economic opportunities for residents and businesses, and enhance a quality of life while preserving the charm of North Bend.”
The City Council’s search for a new administrator was launched by the retirement of Terence O’Connor, who had been city administrator since January 2012.
North Bend Mayor Rick Wetherell said Milliron “was selected from a highly qualified group of candidates, and we are excited to have him here.”
Milliron was among three candidates in the final review that involved not only City Council, but community leaders and local administrators, as well as virtual receptions for the community and city staff.
Milliron comes from an extensive private sector background in communications, education and information technology, before he took on progressively responsible positions in the public sector. He has more than 12 years of experience in local government work, having previously held executive management positions four cities in Georgia and Kentucky.
Milliron has a master’s degree in public administration from Valdosta State University and holds certifications as a local government finance officer, certified economic developer, and certified public manager through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at The University of Georgia. He also holds credentialed manager status with the International City/County Management Association.
The City of North Bend started its search for a new city administrator this spring when Terence O’Connor announced a retirement date of June 30. The City Council contracted with Jensen Strategies of Portland to conduct the search and facilitate the hiring process.
With the process hindered by the current COVID-19 pandemic, O’Connor agreed to stay in the post through Sept. 18 on a short-term contract.
David and his wife Barb are looking forward to finding their “forever home” in North Bend with their two clumber spaniels — Mr. Snuffleupagus and Cody — and being closer to family members who already live in the Pacific Northwest.
Citizens will be able to contact Milliron at dmilliron@northbendcity.org or 541-756-8536 after his contract starts on Oct. 5.
