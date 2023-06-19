The journey through high school is paved with both excitement and challenges. When students graduate they can ceremoniously leave their hardships in the past and build excitement for their futures.
North Bend High School students got to celebrate their achievements and recognize their hard work together with friends, families and school staff during a graduation ceremony on June 9.
“For most of us, high school has been a series of ups and downs. It might have been a little embarrassing and quite painful,” said North Bend High School Salutatorian Paige Speakman during her speech at the graduation ceremony.
“The pains of high school are going away and we are walking into a world of new experiences and new challenges. I urge our class not to shy away from life’s challenges simply because they are uncomfortable. I hope we dive into our futures with a zeal for life,” she said.
Many students were recognized for their achievements at the graduation, whether it be through good grades, earning college credits, or being part of band, choir, drama and athletics.
Valedictorian students who gave speeches reflected on their journeys through school and urged their peers to be true to themselves, to keep their loved ones close and to acknowledge societal injustices.
The valedictorians were Sierra Bell, Alison Kirby, Cambree Messner, Jade Nanda, Jake Newsum, Avery Pex, Sarah Shore and Rebecca Witharm.
Longtime teacher Don Kirk served as the commencement speaker. Students cheered as he strutted to the stage while Aerosmith’s “Welcome to Jungle” played in the background.
“The world out there is a jungle and I want to send you off in a way you can appreciate,” Kirk said.
Kirk acknowledged the changes he had been through with students in the Class of 2023 – including Covid, a change of administration and school board.
He said one of things he strived to do in his 40 years of teaching was to discuss tough topics and take into account others’ concerns and biases.
“Although we will not always agree on all things, we all have a right to have our voices heard,” he said.
Kirk recently announced his retirement, but he told students they are what kept him coming back to school for 40 years.
“When all is said and done the future is yours. It is yours to make of what you will. During your time here you have been given the necessary tools to do – or not to do – anything you wish,” he said. “What you need to do moving forward is to make those choices wisely and use those tools to make yourself a life you really desire. You guys are awesome and you know I mean it.”
