The North Bend High School Band competed against ten other bands to take home the Oregon State Championship in their division.
The local high school won the event on May 10 at Oregon State University’s LaSelle Stewart Center.
North Bend High School Band Director Amber Yester admitted she was a bit surprised – and very proud of her students for their accomplishment.
“There was some very good competition and some very strong bands,” Yester said.
The North Bend band moved back to the 4A division this year after competing in the 5A division for the past few years. But their toughest rivals also made the same transition.
“St. Helens was the 5A state champion last year, so we knew they were going to be tough competition,” Yester said.
But the North Bend High School students came away with the highest scores.
“We were super proud of them. It’s a young band. We only have six seniors total and more than 20 freshman,” the band director said.
The band, comprised mostly of underclassmen, had some nerves going into the competition – especially for the freshman who had never competed in a state championship before.
“It was a switch for us because we are used to having more senior leadership,” Yester said. “I was super impressed with how our seniors led, our juniors stepped up and our freshman and sophomores rose to the challenge. It was really impressive.”
The band members performed four numbers for the state competition all in different styles of music, in order to show their range to the judges.
Their opening number was a piece called “Infinity” by composer Katahj Copley. They also performed, “Everything Beautiful” by Samuel Hazo, “The Clapping Song” by Randall Standridge, and finished with “Industrial Loops” by Brian Balmages.
This is the fifth state championship that the North Bend High School band has won in the 4A division since Yester began directing the students.
“There is a history for sure. I think it’s a combination of a very supportive community, supportive administration, and having comprehensive music education all the way from the elementary level to the high school level,” she said. “I think that is really key to us being successful here. It’s the effort of many teachers teaching these guys from the time they are in kindergarten all the way up into the time they are high school seniors.”
She also credited Assistant Band Director Sarah Massey.
“She’s my assistant at the high school and I assist her at the middle school. She gives all of her time and passion to these kids, and I would not have been successful without her helping out. It’s a team effort with us in conjunction with the students,” Yester said.
The band will be performing in an end of year concert happening May 30th at 7 p.m. in the North Bend High School gymnasium.
