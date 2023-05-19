NB band group

A group shot of the North Bend High School band.

 Courtesy Photo

The North Bend High School Band competed against ten other bands to take home the Oregon State Championship in their division.

The local high school won the event on May 10 at Oregon State University’s LaSelle Stewart Center.

North Bend senior band members

Senior band members celebrate after winning the state championship.
Amber Yester

Band director Amber Yester leads her students during their performance.
