The SAFE Project was recently awarded a $750 grant for community services. SAFE is an acronym for Safety, Advocacy, Freedom, and Empowerment. It is a non-profit organization that provides emergency services to women, men, and children throughout the community who have been victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process. The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities. Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.

