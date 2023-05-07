The SAFE Project was recently awarded a $750 grant for community services. SAFE is an acronym for Safety, Advocacy, Freedom, and Empowerment. It is a non-profit organization that provides emergency services to women, men, and children throughout the community who have been victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process. The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities. Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Letter: They should have listened
- Letter: Opportunity not chaos
- World Tour Paddling Film Festival coming to the South Coast
- Fatal Crash on Highway 242 in Coos County
- Middle school students receive journalism award
- Bandon Police Blotter
- Relay racers run from Roseburg to Coos Bay
- Circles in the Sand season begins
- North Bend Adopts Strategic Plan for Houselessness
- Police Blotter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Trending Now
Articles
- Letter: They should have listened
- Letter: Opportunity not chaos
- World Tour Paddling Film Festival coming to the South Coast
- Fatal Crash on Highway 242 in Coos County
- Middle school students receive journalism award
- Bandon Police Blotter
- Relay racers run from Roseburg to Coos Bay
- Circles in the Sand season begins
- North Bend Adopts Strategic Plan for Houselessness
- Police Blotter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In