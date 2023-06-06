North Bend grant

North Bend City Administrator David Milliron presents a $1,500 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon after the city council voted to support the organization.

 Contributed photo

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon was recently awarded a $1,500 grant for community services. The non-profit organization is dedicated to assisting all youth to achieve their fullest potential by enhancing their self-esteem, providing positive role models, and helping them develop the qualities needed to become caring, productive, responsible citizens.

The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process. The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities. Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.

