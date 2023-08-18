AKI Gallery

Photographer John Hoobler and Yoga Instructor Erica Street stand in front of the new AKI Art Studio and Gallery.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

A new art studio and gallery is offering a space for local creatives to display their work.

The gallery is also doubling as a photography and yoga studio.

