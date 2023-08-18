A new art studio and gallery is offering a space for local creatives to display their work.
The gallery is also doubling as a photography and yoga studio.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A new art studio and gallery is offering a space for local creatives to display their work.
The gallery is also doubling as a photography and yoga studio.
John Hoobler recently opened AKI Studio and Gallery on Sherman Avenue in North Bend and held a grand opening for the business in early August.
The local photographer said he had been looking for a place for himself and other photographers to do indoor studio work.
“I wanted a place where I could be creative and do my work. But I also wanted to offer it to others because I knew there were several other photographers in the area and most of them worked outside,” Hoobler said.
The photographer also wanted to support other artists in the area by giving them an exclusive exhibit space to showcase their work.
Luke Nelson and Johanna Zimmerman are the first resident artists whose work is on display at the gallery. They are the artists and co-founders of Healing Trees Art.
These artists met Hoobler while vending at the Coos Bay Farmer’s Market and bonded over their creative endeavors.
“When John invited us to show our art as part of the inaugural show, we were of course excited. Considering the immense amount of talented local artists there are in the Coos Bay area, we were incredibly honored to be selected for the opening show,” they said.
The creative space is also the backdrop for RoseHips Mindful Movement yoga studio.
Yoga instructor Erica Street is offering live and online classes as well as private sessions inside the gallery. She is aiming to provide fun, safe and intelligent movement in an inclusive and welcoming community through Rose Hips Mindful Movement.
Photographer and Gallery owner Hoobler said he is very thankful for the support and encouragement from his fellow artists, business partners and community members during the opening of AKI Studio and Gallery, and encourages locals to support everyone in the arts community.
He said the hours and operations inside the building will continue to evolve and will grow to showcase the work of artists from a variety of mediums.
More information can be found on the AKI Studio and Gallery Facebook Page or on Instagram at akinorthbend. To join an email list, contact akigallerycoosbay@gmail.com. The gallery is located at 1997 Sherman Ave, North Bend.
A schedule and overview of yoga classes can be found at rosehipsmindfulmovement.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In