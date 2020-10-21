NORTH BEND — Drivers on U.S. Highway 101 and Virginia Avenue got a sweet surprise Wednesday morning.
Buckets of colorful flowers lined the sidewalk as staff from the Petal to the Metal flower shop prepared bouquets to hand to passing drivers as part of the Society of American Florists' annual "Petal it Forward" event.
"That person, you make their day," said Robbyn Repp, the store's owner.
Repp and Mary Sue Blankenship, another shop staff member, have done the event for the past few years — but this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to take it drive-thru only. Each time the light turned red, one of the mask-clad pair raced out into the street, passing flowers to drivers before they departed down the highway.
The bouquets — one for the recipient, and another for them to give to someone else — were free. All Blankenship and Repp asked was that recipients pay (or petal) it forward to someone else with the flowers.
"You just need to go make someone's day," Blankenship said.
For Repp, the chance to bring a smile to someone's face is all the more important this year with the stress of the pandemic.
"Everybody's been so closed up and so afraid of everybody," Repp said. "Right now, we really need it."
Repp's store has had a challenging time, too. School dances, weddings, funerals and banquets have all been cancelled or moved online, meaning many of the store's usual orders "plummeted," Repp said.
Much of the store's business has moved online, with staff members video calling customers to show them around the store or texting them photos of completed orders to make them feel like they're there. Repp had to completely re-vamp the store's website to make it accessible to people who don't usually go online.
Still, in spite of the lost revenue, Repp said it was worth the store's time to continue the Petal it Forward event. Since it was coordinated through a national organization, the flowers came free from growers, and the store just had to pay for shipping and build the 200 bouquets Tuesday evening.
"It's a way of giving back to the community," Repp said. "I couldn't have my (store) door open if it weren't for the community."
