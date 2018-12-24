NORTH BEND — Residents are encouraged to discard their Christmas tree as early as Saturday, Dec. 29, or Saturday, Jan. 5. The North Bend firefighters will be continuing a long tradition of retrieving discarded Christmas trees placed on the sidewalk in front of homes within city limits. The effort is a voluntary fundraiser designed to benefit several causes in the community. In addition to removing the potential fire hazards of dry Christmas trees in homes, some of the trees are used to enhance fish habitat in local streams.
Furthermore, 100 percent of the contributions received from this activity are used by the North Bend Volunteer Firefighters Association to help fund their “Kids for Christmas” program. The program is a community outreach effort that provides food and gifts for less fortunate families in North Bend.
All trees will be picked up with or without a donation being offered. However, a donation is greatly appreciated and it will be put to good use during the 2019 holiday season. When donations are offered, they average around $10. Self-addressed donation envelopes will be left on the doors of those homes where Christmas trees have been placed out front for pickup. Donations also can be mailed or hand delivered to the Firefighters Association at the main North Bend Fire Station located at 1880 McPherson Street, across the street from the North Bend Post Office.
Citizens having trees that need to be picked up that were missed Dec. 29 or Jan. 5, may call Assistant Chief Jim Brown at 541-756-8581 to arrange a special pickup. Trees also can be dropped off in the north-west corner of the fire station’s parking lot.