NORTH BEND — On Saturday, Jan. 11, North Bend firefighters will be continuing the long tradition of retrieving discarded Christmas trees placed on the side walk in front of homes within city limits. The effort is a voluntary fundraiser designed to benefit families in the community in addition to removing the potential fire hazards of a dry Christmas tree in people's homes.
Furthermore, 100 percent of the contributions received from this activity will be used by the North Bend Volunteer Firefighters Association to help fund their “Kids for Christmas” program. The program is a community outreach effort that provides food and gifts for less fortunate families in North Bend.
All trees will be picked up with or without a donation being offered. However, donations will be greatly appreciated and it will be put to good use during the 2020 holiday season. The average donations are around $10. Self-addressed donation envelopes will be left on the doors of those homes which have placed their Christmas trees out front for pick up. A donation also can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Firefighters Association at the main North Bend Fire Station located at 1880 McPherson St., across the street from the North Bend U.S. Post Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Citizens having trees that need to be picked up that were missed on Jan. 11, may arrange a special pickup by calling Assistant Chief Brian Waddington at 541-756-8181. Trees may be dropped off in the northwest corner of the fire station’s parking lot.