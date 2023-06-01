Fire Department

The two grants were created after the passing of Oregon SB 762, which allocated funds for wildfire preparedness programs.

 Photo Courtesy of Firefighter Montreal / Shutterstock

The North Bend Fire Department has received two grants from the Oregon State Fire Marshall totaling $616,926. 

The first grant the North Bend Fire Department Received was the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction (CWRR) Grant for $250,000. The CWRR grant is intended to cover personnel costs, projects for vulnerable communities, defensible space programs, community common area projects, educational projects, fuel mitigation and reduction costs, tree service and debris cleaning companies, and planning and administrative costs, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s office. 

