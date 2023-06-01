The North Bend Fire Department has received two grants from the Oregon State Fire Marshall totaling $616,926.
The first grant the North Bend Fire Department Received was the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction (CWRR) Grant for $250,000. The CWRR grant is intended to cover personnel costs, projects for vulnerable communities, defensible space programs, community common area projects, educational projects, fuel mitigation and reduction costs, tree service and debris cleaning companies, and planning and administrative costs, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s office.
Applications for the highly competitive grant closed on January 31, 2023, and recipients were notified of their award earlier this month. Over 106 organizations were awarded funds as part of the CWRR grant, totaling $18 million.
North Bend Fire Department Fire Chief Jim Brown said they plan to use the grant primarily for defensible space programming, which includes fuel mitigation and vegetation removal.
“Defensible space is really something has quite a bit of variety to it. For us, we’re looking at removing vegetation, getting things away from buildings,” Chief Brown said. “If you eliminate a lot of the fuels, then those flames aren’t going to come up all the way to the building. If you eliminate those fuels, the fire won’t start.”
Chief Brown acknowledged that a defensible space program involves identifying problem areas where fires have been prone to start in the past. He said the fire department has already started that process and identified areas they want to implement the defensible space program.
“With the defensible space grant, we’re going to look at areas in our town that have had a lot of fires, specifically why those fire happened,” Chief Brown said. “We identified some areas already where we’ve had homeless people living. If we can eliminate a lot of the underbrush in some of those areas there, it’s definitely going to help out with our calls. Each time we have to go out on a fire call, there is potential for so many things to happen. If we can avoid that, that would be safer for everyone.”
Chief Brown said the fire department will also look to implement a chipping program, which includes purchasing a chipping machine to break down large brush accumulating in residents’ yards.
“When people clean up their yards, they leave a lot of brush. By having a chipping program, you can get a chipper, where you put the brush into the chipper, and it reduces the size of the brush,” Chief Brown stated. “You can use the chips for landscaping mulch or other things like that. The state encourages cities to get chippers out there to reduce brush that way.”
One of the things Chief Brown appreciated the most about the CWRR grant was its flexibility. Because it can cover a range of costs – from personnel to fuel mitigation – organizations are able to use the funds in a way that best suits them.
“There’s a lot of flexibility with this grant. They allow each jurisdiction to think on their own feet and do what they feel is going to be best for their community,” Chief Brown said. “An area around Vale, Oregon is going to be doing different things than we are over here on the coast, even though it’s still under the same defensible space umbrella.”
In addition to the CWRR grant, the North Bend Fire Department also received the Oregon Fire Service Capacity (OFSC) Grant for $366,926. The grant funds up to two firefighters and two fire prevention personnel for a three-year period among small- to medium-sized agencies. North Bend Fire Department secured funding for one additional firefighter.
Applications for this competitive grant closed on November 30, 2022, and recipients were notified of their award earlier this month. Funds were distributed to 33 fire agencies across 27 counties. In total, 53 firefighters and fire prevention staff have been added to agencies throughout the state of Oregon because of the OFSC grant.
Chief Brown said that the new OSFC funds will allow the department to now have three firefighters per shift. Previously, one of their shifts had only two firefighters.
“We [currently] have two shifts with three people a piece and we have one shift that has two people,” Chief Brown said. “So now we’re going to be able to have all three of our shifts with three people a piece. That’s really going to benefit the citizens of North Bend.”
Chief Brown also expressed his appreciation for the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s willingness to partner with many fire departments around the state.
“It is really appreciated the way the Oregon State Fire Marshall has a partnership with so many fire departments around the state,” Chief Brown said. “It’s obvious that they’ve put a lot of time, effort, and through into this.”
Funds for both grants come from the passing of Oregon Senate Bill 762, which allocated funds to the Oregon State Fire Marshall to fund wildfire preparedness programs and strategies throughout the state. Oregon Senate Bill 762 passed during the 2021 legislative session and has been successful in funding wildfire preparedness projects over the last three years.
