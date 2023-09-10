North Bend Fire Grant

Thanks to tje Assistance to Firefighters Grant, the North Bend Fire Department will be able to replace its again self-contained breathing apparatus equipment.

 Contributed photo

The North Bend Fire Department is thrilled to publicize the receipt of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) amounting to $282,514. This pivotal funding will facilitate the replacement of our aging self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), fortifying our commitment to the safety of our firefighters and the community they proudly serve.

With a local match requirement of $15,361, this federal AFG grant underscores the significance of empowering firefighters and first responders. The goal is to ensure they possess the imperative resources for optimizing their response capabilities and unswervingly safeguarding public health, safety, and the well-being of our emergency personnel amid fires and related dangers.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you support Oregon Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments