NORTH BEND — As part of its annual Christmas tree pickup, North Bend firefighters traveled around town Saturday picking up discarded trees to both safely dispose of them and raise funds for its “Kids for Christmas” program.
The event, which has been going on for over 20 years, offered residents the opportunity to have their trees picked up free of charge. Community members were directed to leave their trees curbside for pickup and encouraged to donate toward next year’s holiday season.
North Bend assistant fire chief Jim Brown said this year the department was able to fund Christmas gifts and food for 17 families. Some of the funds raised from the previous tree pickup totaled close to $1,000.
“We partner up with a lot of community members as well as McKay’s Market who donates food for our Christmas program,” Brown said. “It’s just been really good to be able to help.”
Last year, the department collected about 400 trees, which were turned over to North Bend Sanitation for recycle and the Gardiner, Reedsport and Winchester Bay Salmon, Trout Enhancement Program (STEP).
According to Brown, the same will happen this year. It will also leave a self-addressed envelope on the doors of homes where trees have been picked up if residents would like to mail in their donation.
The North Bend Fire Department will be conducting another tree pickup Jan. 5 around its city limits. It’s important for Christmas trees to be properly disposed because they do pose a serious fire hazard being that they can get dry very quickly, said Brown.
For anyone needing more information on the pickup service or would like to schedule a pickup after Jan. 5, contact the North Bend Fire Department at 541-756-8581.