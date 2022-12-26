The Oregon Government Ethics Commission unanimously rejected an ethics complaint field against North Bend Main Street Manager Stephanie Wilson.
The commission board voted 8-0 to dismiss the complaint against Wilson, who was hired to the post earlier this year.
Former mayoral candidate James Rose filed the complaint in September, saying that hiring Wilson to oversee the Main Street program when she owns a downtown business was an ethics violation.
Rose also claimed in a letter published on the Rob Taylor Report that Wilson was not the most qualified candidate and was only hired because she had a strong relationship with Mayor Jessica Engelke.
In his ethics complaint, Rose said hiring Wilson and using taxpayer funds to promote downtown events was a conflict because Wilson owns the Painted Zebra Boutique in downtown North Bend. He claimed that her employment and the events sponsored by the Main Street program benefited her business directly.
Rose pointed specifically to a Sip ‘N Stroll event downtown where the Painted Zebra Boutique was listed as a sponsor.
‘She is now a city employee receiving a taxpayer-funded salary and benefits in the neighborhood of $85K per year and remains the sole owner of a clothing boutique with a direct financial conflict of interest when any taxpayer funds are spent to promote NB’s so-called Main Street.” Rose wrote in his letter. “In the recent Sip & Stroll taxpayer dollars were spent to promote 22 NB businesses including her own business… that’s a problem they all know about… are they hoping nobody will say anything? They are breaking the law every single time she says anything without first making a public disclosure of her business ownership… in most expenditure discussions and recommendations she will need to recuse herself completely due to the actual or potential personal financial benefit she may/might receive as a consequence of her recommendations… as an employee business owner in this position everything she does is a conflict of interest and is tainted…unless and until she closes or sells her business.”
However, when the Ethics Commission met December 18, members found no conflict. In a notice rejecting the ethics complaint, the commission said the decision was made after a preliminary review, and the vote by the board was unanimous.
On its Facebook page, the city of North Bend reported the commission’s decision.
“Congratulations to Stephanie Wilson on having the Oregon Government Ethics Commission Board conclude there was no wrongdoing and, therefore, no cause to proceed with an investigation,” the city wrote.
