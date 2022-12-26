Stephanie Wilson

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission unanimously rejected an ethics complaint field against North Bend Main Street Manager Stephanie Wilson.

The commission board voted 8-0 to dismiss the complaint against Wilson, who was hired to the post earlier this year.



