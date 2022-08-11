The city of North Bend is closing summer with a splash for area children.
Thanks to a K-12 summer grant the city received, North Bend is hosting a variety of free events for children over the coming weeks.
The city recently released this information related to the events:
Kian Pryor National Champion Bowling Camp
Sundays and Wednesdays, 4 - 8 p.m.
Free to Coos County youth ages 5 -18
Limited to 1,000 participants
Bowling Camp Ends August 31
The free nine-week bowling camp is open to Coos County youth ages 5 to 18 and will occur on Sundays and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. at North Bend Lanes during July and August. The bowling camp will include free bowling for kids and their families, free shoe rentals, a free hot meal and personalized instruction from the North Bend championship bowlers and certified coaches.
North Bend Movie in the Park
Friday, August 12
Ferry Road Park - 6 p.m.
Activities for children, snacks, and movie showing. Free to North Bend students K - 12 and their families No registration required
Questions? nbinfo@northbendcity.org
North Bend Big Rig Bash (Event 006)
Saturday August 13
North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Touch and interact with a variety of trucks and equipment. Lots of activities and performances throughout the day. Free to North Bend students K - 12 and their families No registration required
Questions? nbinfo@northbendcity.org
