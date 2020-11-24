The election results are now official and North Bend will have a new mayor this week.
Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller certified the election results Friday, officially making Jessica Engelke the first woman elected as mayor of North Bend.
The official results show Engelke received 2,572 votes, or 52.58 percent of those cast, while James Rose received 2,293 votes of 46.87 percent.
On election night, Engelke told The World she was thrilled to be chosen by the voters.
“I am thrilled to be part of history and these landmark moments as the first female mayor of North Bend,” she said. “I am honored to be elected as North Bend’s mayor. Although we have some challenges ahead, we have just as much opportunity. I truly feel we are on the tipping point of something amazing. I am thrilled to serve the community where I grew up and now am raising my children.”
Engelke’s move to mayor will be just one of many changes on the council. Three new council members were also elected, and the council will have to choose a replacement for Engelke’s seat.
The certified results show Eric Gleason was the top vote getter with 2,025 votes, or 17.18 percent of the total votes cast. Susanna Noordhoff received 1,979 votes, or 16.79 percent to earn a council seat, and Pat Goll also earned a seat on the council with 1,938 votes or 16.44 percent.
Seven candidates ran for the three open seats on the council. Incumbent Timm Slater finished a close fourth and did not receive another term.
The North Bend Council was scheduled to meet Monday to certify the results and to swear in the four winners.
