City of North Bend

Members of the North Bend City Council and discussed concerns they have with a consultant’s report based on state mandated population growth projections at a work session on Monday.

The city is concerned that state mandated growth projection data does not match the realty of the population growth and housing needs of North Bend. The city’s housing needs analysis report council discussed on Monday is based on this data.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments