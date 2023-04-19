Members of the North Bend City Council and discussed concerns they have with a consultant’s report based on state mandated population growth projections at a work session on Monday.
The city is concerned that state mandated growth projection data does not match the realty of the population growth and housing needs of North Bend. The city’s housing needs analysis report council discussed on Monday is based on this data.
Portland based planning consultants MIG|APG presented the housing needs analysis report to council.
Some council members and city staff said the population growth projections did not match their understanding of the realities of the housing situation in North Bend.
Oregon Revised Statutes require local governments that are changing their comprehensive plan and land use regulations to use population forecast data from Portland State University’s Population Research Center, said Matt Hastie, project manager with APG in his presentation to council.
Based on the city’s concerns with the population growth data in the report and how that then translates to the city’s housing needs, Public Works Director Ralph Dunham contacted the consultants and the state Division of Land Conservation and Development recently. He described the city’s concerns over using PRC’s numbers to develop the housing analysis.
Dunham’s letter states in part, “we have incurred in the last 4 years, nearly 25% more population growth than we are predicting in the next 20 years” [as forecast by the housing needs analysis report.] “I realize methodologies need to be used, but again, unrealistically low population predictions means less incentive to invest at least from outside investment, hinders the City in public/private partnerships and available funding, and with the state declaring a housing crisis – due to lack of housing, I think we need to be more realistic in our projections, which in my opinion is closer to the 0.9% rate than the 0.3% rate.
“I am not sure how we get to a more realistic number, but honestly believe the 0.3% is both unrealistically low, and a detriment to the community should it stand. What can we do about this?”
The consultants’ Housing Needs Analysis report estimates in North Bend a 20 year growth rate in population of 0.3%.
City Administrator David Milliron said at the work session that in the past four years the city’s population has grown by 804 people. An estimate of less than a percent of growth in 20 years “does not equate.”
The manager of a big box retail “has still not found housing here,” Milliron said. “You can’t find places here to buy, rent, live in. All of us could share [these] same stories.”
Mayor Jessica Engelke said the data in the report does not match what is going on in North Bend.
Council also heard a report on a job growth forecast and the need for employment land, based on the same state mandated population forecast data the consultants are required to use.
The council has until June 1 to adopt the housing analysis information for its planning amendments.
The city planning commission will discuss the information in these reports at its meeting on April 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In