After a lengthy discussion, the North Bend City Council agreed to partially fund 10 of the 13 grant requests received from nonprofit agencies that benefit North Bend.
The council had up to $11,400 to award in community grants, but received a record amount of requests in 2023, with 13 agencies requesting $39,300.
The question of how to fairly give grants with a limited budget was one the council members spent a good deal of time debating.
“I went back and looked at previous years and it’s never been where the council has awarded everyone the same dollar amount,” Councilor Susanna Noordhoff said. “It’s varied quite a bit between $5,000 down to $1,000.”
City Administrator David Milliron told the council it had full freedom spend the money as it wished.
“This is 100% discretionary,” Milliron said. “You are not obligated to give away anything. This is just the way it’s always been. It is expressively for this, and it’s for community needs. This is not tax revenue money. It’s revenue sharing from the state.”
Councilor Pat Goll said while he was in favor of supporting nonprofits, he was not in favor of giving away they the entire $11,400. He suggested the council give away $9,500, keeping $1,900 in reserve in case a later need comes up.
As a group, the council embraced Goll’s request, but there was still debate over whether to support each organization, and, if so, in what manner.
Mayor Jessica Engelke suggested some groups should be left out. She said some organizations have been able to raise large funds in recent years, while others would benefit much more from the smaller grants available from North Bend.
“For example, Little Theatre on the Bay has received many grants through the year,” Engelke said. “So, if we were to decide $1,000 to food baskets versus LTOTB, it would have a bigger impact.”
Councilor Jenny Jones suggested giving the agencies with smaller requests – less than $2,000 – a $1,000 grant each, and using the rest to give a smaller amount to agencies that requested more funding.
The council agreed on the agencies to fund fairly easily, but struggled a little with the amounts. A request from the Nancy Devereux Center for $2,500 to help homeless people return to their home communities was supported by Police Chief Gary McCullough.
“That’s a program we’ve used in the past,” McCullough said. “We find someone in the community that’s homeless, we’ll connect them with the Nancy Devereux Center. Through the Nancy Devereux Center and ORCCA, if they can find a family they can connect with, they purchase bus tickets. That helps with the homeless population in the community.”
McCullough said the city has been able to send five homeless individuals home that way just since the council approved a community resource officer.
After the discussion, Councilor Larry Garboden suggested the funding be broken down this way:
Boys and Girls Club - $1,500
Knights of Columbus - $500
Nancy Devereux Center - $1,500
Bob Belloni Boys Ranch - $1,000
Alternative Youth Activities - $500
Common Ground Mediation - $1.000
