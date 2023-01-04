NB Lights

Pictured (from left to right) are Louise Wert, Mayor Jessica Engelke, Stan Wert, and North Bend Fire Chief Jim Brown

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The city of North Bend recently chose winners for its 2022 North Bend Holiday Decorating Contest.

Each location was nominated by the community and judged by a Secret Santa panel comprised of North Bend Police Department and North Bend Fire Department personnel.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments