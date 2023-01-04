The city of North Bend recently chose winners for its 2022 North Bend Holiday Decorating Contest.
Each location was nominated by the community and judged by a Secret Santa panel comprised of North Bend Police Department and North Bend Fire Department personnel.
Mayor Jessica Engelke, City Administrator David Milliron, and Fire Chief Jim Brown crisscrossed the city Dec. 22, handing out the coveted residential awards.
And last week, Mayor Engelke and North Bend Main Street Manager Stephanie Wilson visited the 2022 Business Spirit Award Winner to hand out the prize.
Top Honors – the 2022 Clark W. Griswold Award
– went to Stan and Louise Wert at 2340 Connecticut Avenue.
The city was told the Werts had recently received an email from the power company encouraging ways they could save on energy. Mr. Wert – a retired electrician – added an extra power panel for this year’s Christmas light display to keep the lights flashing.
2022 Clark W. Griswold Award:
