NORTH BEND – The city of North Bend recently announced a free online restaurant finder app to help its residents find the restaurants they love and order food online for take-out or delivery.
The app is accessible at https://restaurants.caspioapps.com/northbend and was developed by Caspio, the leadinglow-code platform for building custom business applications. The application is free for all to use — residents and restaurant owners alike.
Residents can search for and discover local restaurants by entering their zip code, then filtering choices by cuisine style, browsing menus and photos, and placing orders online directly with the restaurant.
Restaurant owners can list their business, post menus, photos, hours of operation and other pertinent details about the food services they offer.
“We have been looking for ways to promote our local restaurants and show appreciation for their contribution to our community during these challenging times. We are grateful that Caspio has fully supported us on this project and is willing to make the app available for free to local governments nationwide,” said North Bend City Administrator David A. Milliron.
“We thank the city of North Bend for allowing us to showcase our technology in this timely initiative. The restaurant finder is an excellent tool for municipal governments to help local businesses thrive despite the impact of COVID-19,” said Caspio’s founder and CEO, Frank Zamani.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In