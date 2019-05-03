COOS COUNTY — About 25 years ago, the Summers made a pledge. The North Bend couple promised to not only care and house dozens of children in the Oregon foster care system, but to share with them a loving, safe environment where they can feel a part of the family.
“The children that come into our home sometimes come from very damaged and frail backgrounds,” said Kimberley Summers. “We’ve always wanted them to know what it feels like to be loved and to know that we’re in their corner.”
Since 1995, Kimberley and her husband Elgin have been doing just that. The couple, who became foster parents in Lane County, has over the years provided a home to over 60 children in the state foster care system.
“We talked about being foster parents for a while and actually we started by doing respite care first,” said Kimberley. “It’s just been so fulfilling. I can’t help but fall in love with each child that comes in our home.”
Currently, the Summers are fostering five children as well as caring for their six adopted kids who all range from the ages of one to 17 years old. The couple, who has two biological children, has adopted a total of 12 children from the foster care system.
In Coos County, there are currently 233 kids in foster care and about 147 certified homes. In a previous interview with The World, DHS’ foster family certifier Monica Picatti said the department is continuing to work on numerous recruitment and retention efforts to get folks interested in fostering certified to do so.
It’s also been working on improving relationships between foster parents, community members and policy makers in Salem. Last month, DHS added a new position, the Foster Parent and Community Engagement Champion, to help facilitate the needs of foster parents and become representatives of their communities.
“We want to know how we can support families better and what is necessary to do the best job that we can,” said Billy Cordero of DHS. “We can really begin hearing the voice of those in the community on a regular basis and build that bridge to the central office.”
As of now, the department has hired three people to fill that position in three districts including having a representative for Coos and Curry counties. With budget season underway, Cordero said the department is crossing its fingers and is hopeful that Gov. Kate Brown will allocate funds to hire a total of 17 people as future foster parent and community engagement champions.
“As a foster parent you can expect challenges,” said Kimberly. “There are lots of support groups online and here locally that you can go to for help. It’s nice to be able to listen to others who have questions and share your experiences.”
On a typical day, Kimberley said she usually wakes up around 5:30 a.m. and begins getting the kids ready for school. With 11 kids in the house, it’s no easy task getting everyone fed, dressed and to the bus stop in time, but it helps having everyone do their part, she added.
“My older kids pitch in a lot and my parents are also very helpful,” said Kimberley. “It’s hard work and requires a lot of patience, but it’s worth it. At the end of the day, I love caring for these kids and I really hope we’re making a difference in their lives.”