Susanna Noordhoff

Susanna Noordhoff

North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff was arrested Wednesday morning in relation to an incident involving her neighbor.

North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough said Noordhoff was arrested on a charge of harassment and cited in lieu of custody.

1
16
3
0
6





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments