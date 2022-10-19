North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff was arrested Wednesday morning in relation to an incident involving her neighbor.
North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff was arrested Wednesday morning in relation to an incident involving her neighbor.
North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough said Noordhoff was arrested on a charge of harassment and cited in lieu of custody.
He said the arrest was related to in incident reported earlier in The World where Noordhoff got into an altercation with a neighbor involving the possible removal of a large tree.
In that incident, McCullough told the city council Noordhoff had approached the home owner and an arborist looking at the tree, which is in the backyard of a home two doors down from Noordhoff’s home.
Noordhoff said she approached the owner because the tree sits on the property line between that home and her next-door neighbor. She said she only went over there to ask if they had called the other owner, who lives in Washington state much of the year and was not home at the time.
According to Noordhoff, during the discussion, the property owner got very aggressive, and Noordhoff responded by pushing her away.
When McCullough talked to the council two weeks ago, he said the neighbor had decided not to press charges, only asking the Noordhoff be trespassed from her property.
McCullough said things changed last week when the property owner came to the police station and said she wanted to pursue charges.
“With a Class B misdemeanor, there’s a two-year statute of limitations,” McCullough said. “The victim came in and said she wanted to pursue charges.”
Police went to Noordhoff’s home Wednesday morning and filed the charge of harassment. McCullough said the case will now go to the district attorney’s office, where the DA will work with Noordhoff to decide how to move forward.
