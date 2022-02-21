A split North Bend City Council voted 4-2 to reimburse City Administrator David Milliron just over $12,000 in legal fees resulting from an HR investigation. The motion to pay the attorney fees came after two motions to delay the decision failed.
The vote was made without sharing much information with the public because state law and city code limit what can be released in HR and personnel matters.
During the council meeting, several members of the public questioned the expenditure, in part because little information related to it was offered.
"I feel that it would be appropriate to give an explanation of need for reimbursement rather than just submitting an invoice to be paid," Natalie Ranker told the council. "Perhaps a citizen of North Bend, such as I, do not have the right to ask you for an explanation. However for many years, we have all been made aware that we must watch our resources closely. Therefore I do not doubt legal expenses are an appropriate city expenditure, but it does not seem right for North Bend to pay over $12,000 for legal reimbursement."
"As a taxpayer of North Bend, I can think of better ways we can spend this money," Martha Gregor added. "$12,000 may be a relatively small amount of money, but I can think of the playground equipment it could buy, trees that could be planted and public events that could be supported. That is what comes to my mind when I think about $12,000. It seems like at the work session this money is being spent on something the council can't agree on.'
"Why should the public support legal reimbursement for legal fees when there was no information for what those fees were for," Ken Benetti said. "What if the legal fees were involved to an employee grievance. I feel al such matters involving large sums of money should be transparent."
Beth Chu urged the council to wait on a decision, saying a vote could set a dangerous precedent.
"I have no base knowledge and I understand why it needs to be kept quiet," Chu said. "Even if it's not intended to set precedent, it still could. I believe it would be a good idea to pause this, not vote on it tonight, to see if the city council could get legal advice for ensuring it does not set precedent."
During a work session the night before the vote, Mayor Jessica Engelke made a statement, saying neither she nor the council could share more.
This is the time to discuss the reimbursement of the city administrator’s legal fees resulting from a personnel investigation with Mr. Milliron. There was no council consensus that any claims were founded nor any direction from the council to move forward with any corrective and as such, this matter was effectively closed following council’s review," Engelke said. "The council cannot discuss the specifics of the merits or findings of the complaint or investigation nor any discussions of the executive sessions but can state that the council reviewed the underlying reports and investigation as well as heard from Mr. Milliron and his attorney. The consensus of the council was to place this item on tomorrow’s agenda for a vote. This would be a unique situation and isolated to this single event and not to set precedent. Reimbursement of his fees would be a way to move past this and move the city forward in a positive direction."
During the work session, Councilor Larry Garboden also apoke out.
"The whole investigation was done without council approval and anything that was created from that investigation could harm the city administrator personally and professionally and if we would have been able to make the decision to hear it in house stand of letting it go all the way through the investigation process, David wouldn't have to spend the money protecting himself so I see no problem reimbursing him," Garboden said.
During the meeting, Councilor Susanna Noordoff made a motion to table the issue with Councilor Pat Goll seconded. The vote tied 3-3 with Garboden joining Noordhoff and Goll in favor.
A second motion to table for two weeks was made by Councilor Timm Slater, and that motion failed by a 4-2 vote with only Noordhoff joining Slater in the vote.
Councilor Eric Gleason then made a motion to pay the attorney fees, which was seconded by Garboden. That led to a heated discussion among the council members.
"Grievances are the only section of city code where you have investigations, you have opposition and you go into investigations," Noordhoff said. "There are ways to put in a grievance, they're investigated. A person can appeal. Thye have a choice, appeal to city council or appeal to an arbitrator. In this case, the city administrator was involved and out city attorney took it to council."
Noordhoff said the council acted as judge and jury in the case and should never award attorney fees to either side.
"Your darn well it does set precedent," she said. "I think it's outrageous to say it doesn't set precedent. Not only that, it's a deterrent for other people considering another grievance because it's pretty clear where the allegiance of the city council lies. I think it's unethical, I think it cronyism and possibly moving over into corruption. If council votes in favor of this, they have crossed a pretty big line. You are the judge and jury and judges and juries do not make monetary wards to any litigant that comes before them."
Engelke then asked City Attorney Mark Wolf for his opinion.
"We've now been called corrupt by a city councilor," Engelke said. "That's not a good thing. We have our city attorney on the line there. We have a councilor accusing us of corruption, and I'd like you to speak that this is something the city can do."
"The city does have the ability to spend this money, it's a policy decision which falls to the council," Wolf said.
After the discussion the vote passed with Engelke, Gleason, Slater and Richardson voting in favor.
