NORTH BEND — Timm Slater will get at least two more years on the North Bend City Council.
After finishing fourth in the general election earlier this month, Slater was appointed Tuesday night to fill the council seat that became open when Jessica Engelke was elected North Bend’s mayor.
In Engelke’s first meeting as the first female mayor for North Bend, the new council voted to appoint Slater to fill the final two years of her unfinished term on the council.
The vote wasn’t unanimous, with new councilors Pat Goll and Susanna Noordhoff voting against Slater’s appointment.
“I think this is a huge decision,” Goll said. “I would love to have had a work session to talk about it. Tonight is basically my first time on the job. I don’t know that I want to make a decision right now.
“I’m not against Timm, but I would like to have a little investigation.”
Noordhoff agreed.
“We should give it a rest,” she said of choosing Engelke’s replacement. “It is our first meeting. It is a very significant decision. I have spoken to several people who were on the ballot. Several are interested.”
Noordhoff suggested waiting until the council’s next meeting to make the decision.
But other councilor’s suggested Slater was the logical choice based on the election results.
“I think a lot of us … we ran on the concept that we took the will of the people into account,” said Eric Gleason, the other new council member. “Timm Slater, very closely, was No. 4. My thought on this is, if he was willing to take up the call and fill those last two years, I feel based on the election results, he would be a viable candidate.”
Engelke said she had spoken with Slater and he had said if it was the will of the council, he would serve the rest of her term.
Ultimately, Larry Garboden moved to nominate Slater and Bill Richardson, the other continuing council member, seconded the motion. Noordhoff said she wanted to make a motion for Jonathan Vinyard, who also had run for the council, but the other motion was already in place and Gleason and Engelke joined Richardson and Garboden in approving Slater.
Filling the council seat was one of two big decisions by the new council in its first meeting.
The other, which drew much more public interest, granted the developers of the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal a one-time, one-year extension on a pair of city permits that would be required for the construction of the Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline and the export facility.
The unanimous decision by the council followed a lengthy public hearing in which nearly all the people who spoke or submitted comments voiced opposition to the project and permit extension.
North Bend City Planner Chelsea Schnabel outlined the request from Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, LP, and possible actions by the council in detail at the beginning of the public hearing.
“This request is not asking for the council to approve or deny any part of the Jordan Cove Energy Project,” Schnabel emphasized.
Rather, the council was deciding whether the one-year extension was appropriate for the floodplain development and estuarine land use permits, as would be the case in similar types of permits under the city’s codes, and if that was indeed the case whether the developers had filed for the extension within the required timeline (one year after the council approve the permits) and had paid the fee — which Schnabel said Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, LP, had done.
Before the council voted, it heard comments from 10 community members — either written comments read into the record or direct testimony by people taking part in the meeting on Zoom — arguing the council should not grant the extension.
Among their arguments were that Pacific Connector hasn’t met requirements of the permit because it hasn’t received necessary state and federal permits for the project and has little chance of approval for them; that the project threatens the environment and tourism industry and would not provide the jobs for local residents promised by developers while adding to an existing available housing crisis by bringing in specialty workers from outside the area; that a pipeline explosion would destroy or damage the main transportation links to the rest of the state for the Bay Area — the Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport and the McCullough Bridge — as well as damage the commercial fishing industry; and that an extension of the permit could allow the developers to completely ignore possible new, safer pipeline technologies.
Steve Pfeiffer, who spoke for Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, urged the council to keep in mind that the issue before the council had “a very narrow scope.”
“I have heard much of the testimony that we have heard tonight from project opponents,” he said. “I have no doubt it is sincere. There is very little that you’ve heard that is relevant to the decision that has been laid out tonight in relation to the staff report.”
After the public testimony on the issue, the council had a chance to ask additional questions of the staff. Garboden posing the possibility that the council denied the extension and the developers reapplied for the permit, asked Schnabel how much additional time would staff have to spend on the matter.
After hearing “it would require a lot of staff time,” he provided the following observation: “We aren’t hurting anybody by approving this. If they don’t do it within 12 months, it’s done and they would have to come back again (with a new permit application).”
The council then approved the extension.
“Chelsea laid it out pretty well,” Gleason said before the vote. “It will make it a little easier for us to make our decision.”
Later in the meeting, during the council comments period, Richardson congratulated Engelke on her first meeting as mayor.
“It wasn’t a real easy meeting either,” Goll quickly added in.
And to the three new council members, Richardson said he was happy they were now part of the group and offered simple advice.
“The citizens have elected us to be here to represent them,” he said. “Never, ever forget that.”
