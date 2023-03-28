During a joint work session of the North Bend City Council and the Urban Renewal Agency, the findings of the camping ordinance town hall meeting on March 6 were discussed.
North Bend City Planner Derek Payne began his address to the council by stating there have been no changes to the camping ordinance that was discussed at the town hall but they are looking for the council’s guidance on “what to change, and how to change it.” Payne then discussed the findings of the town hall about the time, place, and manner for instituting the camping ordinance.
Based on town hall comments, Payne said that 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. was the consensus on when camping should be allowed under the “time” constraint. Because state law mandates a 12-hour period, Payne said that the amount of time could not be modified, but the timeframes when camping is allowed can be adjusted.
Regarding the “manner” of camping, Payne reported to the council that there was no consensus on this aspect from town hall responses. Payne did relay some of the suggestions made at the town hall.
Some of the suggestions included:
• Having managed camps be clean and sober.
• Having a roster for occupants of managed camps.
• Making square-foot allotments per camper.
• A prohibition of camping within 500 square feet of a school or sports field.
These were just some of the suggestions, but Payne reiterated that there was no consensus from the responses.
There was also no consensus from town hall responses regarding the “place” for camping in the ordinance. Payne noted that the matter of place would be an area where council input will be needed. Many town hall suggestions were not feasible because they were on private property, outside the North Bend city limits or illegal in terms of the law.
suggestions for “place” included:
• The parking lot at Union and Virginia
Payne noted that a new definition of what “temporary” means in the ordinance is needed. Currently, the ordinance defines temporary as 180 days. Many comments from the town hall categorized temporary as ranging from one to three months.
Concerning the time frame for passing the ordinance by June 1, Payne highly suggested that the council hear the ordinance on or before the May 9 City Council session to allow for multiple meetings because it will be a contentious issue.
Upon the conclusion of Payne’s report, Mayor Jessica Engelke and the council discussed the ordinance.
The city is hoping to have a draft ordinance done in April.
Engelke emphasized that, while a long-term solution can be achieved in the future, finishing an ordinance before July 1 is the priority because if they cannot, camping will be allowed “anywhere.”
City Administrator David Milliron told the council that if they can get him suggestions for locations for camping by April 5, he will create a map with the prospective camp locations for the council to review.
In response to a question from Engelke on what streets had the most common answers, Payne said that the roundabout at Grant Circle received the most votes as a camping location.
A property on Newmark was also a popular response from the town hall. Responses also suggested the street where Mayor Engelke lives. To examine potential sites, the council will take a “field trip” to visit the Newmark location.
After a discussion revolving around enforcement of the ordinance and regulations regarding RVs, the City Council resolved for councilors to find three to six streets they could suggest to the city administrator by April 5 for a new draft ordinance.
