The city of North Bend is taking a more aggressive stance in dealing with nuisance properties in the city.
During a council work session Monday, the city council agreed to be a little more proactive when handling troubling properties rather than just waiting for complaints, especially if buildings present a threat to the public.
Public Works Director Ralph Dunham brought the issue to the council to get their feedback on the city’s role in handling dangerous buildings.
“At this point, it’s a discussion items because we have several forms of dangerous buildings in town,” Dunham told the council. “We have one we’re actually pursuing, but we also have years worth of fires that didn’t get repaired. We have a mixture of structures. This is more of a discussion with city council on how active you want staff to be.
“We have some zombie structures that no one has lived in for eight or 10 years. We have structures that have been problem structures, and we have structures with fire problems. We have a number of structures around town.”
Dunham told council the general rule in recent years has been unless the city has received a complaint about a property, they have generally chosen to overlook nuisance buildings.
He brought up one home on Mead Street that is owned by two elderly people, one who is in a nursing home. The house has been vacant for some time, has been broken into repeatedly and has been used by transients. The city has posted it as unsafe, but it is still occupied intermittently by transients.
“Do you want us to be complaint driven, or do you want us to be proactive on this?” Dunham asked.
City Administrator David Milliron said the city is seeing increased homeless activity in abandoned homes.
“What’s starting is, we’re starting to seem more homeless activity,” Milliron said. “We’re seeing them being ransacked. They’re more and more unsightly. These are properties that go far beyond fixing. They are absolutely derelict properties.”
Milliron explained even if the council wants to be aggressive, removing abandoned homes is not easy. He explained due process requires the city to take steps that take months and sometimes more than a year before a home can be torn down.
“From my standpoint, I like be proactive,” Milliron said. “It’s costing the taxpayers like a cash register every time we go out to calls to them. That’s not fair the taxpayers.”
Dunham said the council would have to consider some financial issues because it would cost the city up to $30,000 to tear down and remove nuisance structures. The city could place a lien on a property, but even that will not guarantee it will ever get paid.
“We’re looking at danger to public,” Dunham said. “It’s not necessarily transient issues, but if building’s falling down.”
Dunham explained the process the city would have to go through to handle unsafe buildings.
First, the city would have to declare the building a nuisance and then notify the owners what must be fixed. Most cannot or choose not to make the repairs, but they have to be given time to try. If nothing is done over time, the council would have to hold a public hearing to declare a property a nuisance. At that time, the property owners could present their case to council.
Even if the council declares a property a nuisance, the owners are given another 90 days to address the issue or tear the property down. If nothing was done, the city could then hire a contractor and tear down a building. Then the city can place a lien on the property.
“On a lot of these, you may never see a dime out of it,” Dunham said.
He explained liens are paid in the order they are place, so liens from banks or other government entities placed before the building was demolished would be paid first.
Councilor Bill Richardson said he supported a proactive approach to dangerous buildings. He said having lots available for new construction would be of benefit to the city.
But some councilors were concerned about spending city funds, with no guarantee they will ever get paid back.
“I believe in most cases, being 15th on the lien list, we can’t count on getting our money back,” Councilor Timm Slater said.
Slater said he would like to see a list of the worst properties with the city focusing on the worst and working down the list.
“What we should do and what we’ll have to do is get a list and come back to council,” Dunham said. “Our priority will have to be an active nuisance. If we have one that isn’t causing problems, even if it’s falling down, we can overlook that one.”
Dunham said a lot of the complaints called in are related to transients in properties, many who start warming fires inside the abandoned homes.
“We need to make a consistent plan here,” Larry Garboden said. “You can hedge your bet on if there’s value in getting your money back. We can’t go spending money we know we’re not going to get back.”
Dunham told the council any plan would have to go slow due to funding concerns.
“We have a limited budget right now,” Dunham said. “I think we have about $30,000 in our code enforcement. That’s one home. It could commonly take 10 years before that property is sold again and you have a chance of getting your money back.”
Dunham told the council his staff will put together a list of nuisance properties and will bring it back to council for specific guidance.
