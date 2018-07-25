NORTH BEND — After several months of back and forth discussions, the North Bend City Council voted to approve the request for a conditional use permit by the College Park Church to open a winter warming center for families.
The conditional use permit was granted provisionally for one year, with the idea that if all goes well with the family warming center, it would likely be granted again the following year.
It is important to note that the warming center would cater specifically to homeless families on nights during the winter months when the temperature drops below 36. Additionally, families will be referred to the center by local organizations like Oregon Coast Community Action, and then will be contacted by a third party on nights where the weather is most severe.
“We are not trying to solve the homeless issue. We are not trying to provide a place where the larger homeless population can come to. We’re trying to really manage a few nights, according to weather statistics around 12 to 15 nights on average,” College Park Church Pastor Rich LaMar said.
A total of 27 conditions were made by the city before council was willing to approve the request. Many were simple safety requirements, like placing proper exit signs and maintaining smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Five of the conditions were topics for discussion at the meeting by both public commenters and the city. The conditions include developing a detailed operations manual for the warming center, provide a staff of four people when the center is open, a controlled outside space for shelter guests, a fence no less than six feet tal and a list of occupants who attend the center each night.
In past meetings, several members of the neighborhood surrounding College Park Church came to voice their objections to the warming center.
“Staff and council are very much aware that the neighborhood has forcefully spoken against the conditional use. Unfortunately it seems that based on current federal and state law that everyone but the neighborhood is considered,” North Bend City Administrator Terrence O’Connor said.
At this particular meeting, only supportive public commenters spoke in front of the council. Maggie Sackrider with ORCCA did speak against the city’s condition of keeping a list of warming center.
“According to the regulations that we at ORCCA have to follow we cannot require folks to enter their information. In several cases they may be domestic violence survivors and I would like the council to consider that they have pretty sensitive information, so providing their name and contact information on a roster could be potentially dangerous for them,” Sackrider said.
This issue was quickly resolved when North Bend Fire Chief Mark Meeker pointed out that the roster did not need to include names and information. The point of the roster is so that the fire department knows how many people are in the building if an emergency should occur. Meeker said that all the occupants really need to provide is their age and gender.
Another issue in the conditions that LaMar asked the council to reconsider was the building of a fence around the perimeter of the warming center.
“We don’t expect people to be outside much of the time, if at all. I can’t imagine anybody going outside except for maybe a smoke before bed. To impose a six foot fence is a bit uncommon for a few people on a few nights a year,” LaMar said.
Council was reluctant to vote on the warming enter, but after a brief discussion came to a consensus. All of the councilors except for Pat Goll voted to approve the center with the additionally purposed conditions.
“As the city administrator pointed out there are state and federal laws we have to consider, and sometimes in our decisions we don’t have a great deal of choice. This may be one of those times,” Mayor Rick Wetherell said.