The North Bend City Council is adjusting its formula for keeping minutes by not detailing what is said during public comment.
City Administrator David Milliron explained the change is due to guidance from the League of Cities and organizations of state clerks.
The issue was brought up when Councilor Susanna Noordhoff noticed the minutes the council was asked to approve only mentioned that a person commented and not what the comment was about.
"I do not see the need for not putting out what people call in for public comment," Noordhoff said. "The council has said we want people to participate in local government. People spend a considerable amount of time putting together their three minutes for public comment. When that is not carried over into the minutes, that is lost for anyone else in the community."
Milliron told the council how it chooses to include public comment in minutes is up to them.
"I understand there is policy," Milliron said. "Policy is what you add as ordinance, policy is what you add as resolution. Past practice is not policy, so the city recorder is following state law, guidance from the league and the state clerks' association."
But Noordhoff urged the council to keep its past policy of explaining what was discussed in public comment.
"Some meetings we have quite a bit and there are meetings when we have no public comment," Noordhoff said. "I believe its in our best interest and the public's interest, to at least have a minimal explanation of what the person spoke to. That's the way the city of Coos Bay does it. That's the way Reedsport does it and that's the way Bandon does it. I have never seen any other jurisdiction where it says, oh, they spoke. The end. It doesn't make a good impression on me, it doesn't make a good impression, I believe, on our community and it's certainly not state law. It may be someone's recommendation, but I'm not buying it.
"I do not agree with it at all. I don't care if it's someone's policy on high. We're dealing with our community, and even if it's just what they spoke about, two sentences, I'd be fine with that."
Council Eric Gleason asked if there was a difference between the "record" and the city minutes. Milliron explained that there was.
"They are still on the record permanently, right?" Gleason asked. "So this is a moot point."
Milliron explained that North Bend goes overboard to be transparent with the community.
"Public comment is not required by law," he said. "It is the policy of this body that it accepts public comment. So that's the will of the governing body. The minutes, the Open Meetings Law, directs minutes and what's required. So it is law as to how minutes are given, and there's guidance by the state. When someone submits something in writing and asks for it be read into the record, it's read into the record. We keep an audio recording, as per state law, we're also live streaming and there archives. You can go back and watch them. If it is submitted, we attach it to the minutes here, so it becomes part of the permanent record. All of that occurs. The policy of this council is we are following the law. It doesn't mean anything because another government does more or less. We are following this council's policy."
Mayor Jessica Engelke said there might be some confusion because there is a difference between having comment read at a meeting and having it attached to the minutes. Residents are given that option when filling out a public comment form. Engelke asked the staff to look at the forms to make sure the difference is clear.
"Once we open again, the public will be back in here," Milliron replied. "We go overboard because we want to be transparent. Folks can watch it on YouTube, they can examine our minutes. We've gone the extra step."
But Noordhoff was not convinced.
"It's all well and good to have all the audio and visual tools at your disposal," she said. "But when most people want to find out what's happening in your city, they go to the recorded minutes that are posted online. They don't go and try to five the TV on YouTube and try to follow for an hour. They go to the written word.
"I really do think it's a disservice to the community at large if you do not have at least a sentence on what was talked about. I do not agree with it in the slightest."
After the discussion, the council voted 5-1 to approve the minutes with only Noordhoff voting no.
Engelke closed the discussion by assuring the community nothing was being hidden.
"Councilor Noordhoff made a comment about them being scrubbed from the record, I want to assure the public that is not happening," Engelke said.
During public comment Tuesday, John Briggs wrote in and also questioned the changes to the minutes.
"I noticed the amount of information included in the minutes has become less and less as compared to information provided in minutes from prior years," Briggs wrote and Engelke read. "It appears the policy of this council and/or administration is less transparency which is a reversal of the trend toward more transparency which other governments have taken. I do not agree with this policy."
