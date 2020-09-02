Officials in the North Bend, Coos Bay, Reedsport and Coquille school districts are encouraging parents who haven’t yet registered their kids for school to do so.
The school year is fast approaching — Lighthouse Charter School students in kindergarten through third grade already have started and at least one South Coast district, Powers, will start next week — but some parents haven’t yet registered their students.
A report of the opening plans for the various South Coast districts will be included in Saturday’s print edition of The World.
“We have a couple hundred families that have not registered,” North Bend Superintendent Kevin Bogatin said. “If you haven’t, contact your local school and we will get you registered.”
North Bend’s first day for instruction will be Sept. 14, which is the same for the older students (seventh through 12th grades) in the Coos Bay School District.
Coos Bay Superintendent Bryan Trendell also encouraged parents to sign up and said the schools are trying to contact those they haven’t yet heard from.
“If you haven’t registered, get a hold of your school,” Trendell said.
Coquille’s first day of instruction will be Sept. 14 for comprehensive distance learning for the junior and senior high school students and those in fourth through sixth grades and Sept. 21 for students in kindergarten through third grade, with orientation on Sept. 17 and 18.
“We’re still missing about 250 registrations we are anticipating,” Coquille Superintendent Tim Sweeney said. “We are eager for folks to contact their schools and get us a registration packet and call us and let us know you are coming to school.
“Some people are choosing to physically not come on campus. We have opportunities for them to connect with their teachers through the comprehensive distance learning. We want parents to know we can meet every need they have — we just want to know what those needs are.”
Reedsport also plans to start on Sept. 14, with comprehensive distance learning for all students for at least the first few weeks, but the school district doesn't know just who all those kids will be, with many not yet signed up, Superintendent Jon Zwemke said.
"We need to get people registered," Zwemke said, adding that the numbers for Highland Elementary School are about 150 below what the district expected. "The big concern is we are going to start making plans about how to organize kids in the building and if we don't know the kid's name, we might not have space.
"It's important to know who you are so we can start planning for you. We want to make sure we do the absolute best for every kid."
The North Bend, Coos Bay and Coquille school districts all plan to have students in kindergarten through third grade on-site, provided Coos County’s COVID-19 case count continues to be low enough to meet the governor’s metrics for the county. Reedsport hopes to have its youngest students on campus about three weeks into the school year.
North Bend will have half of its students in an afternoon wave (12:45 to 3:45 p.m.) on Mondays through Thursdays and the other half in a morning wave (8 to 11 a.m.) Tuesdays through Fridays.
Coos Bay’s kindergarten through third grade will be all Mondays through Thursdays, with half in the morning (8 to 11 a.m.) and half in the afternoon (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.).
Coquille’s students in those grade levels will have full-day learning, five days a week.
Powers will start in-school learning for all its students next week, with kindergarten and seventh-grade students having orientation Monday and the rest of the students joining on Wednesday.
Parents who haven’t yet registered there should call the district office at 541-439-2291.
For North Bend, the various numbers are North Bend High School 541-756-8328, North Bend Middle School 541-756-8341, North Bay Elementary 541-756-8351 and Hillcrest Elementary 541-756-8348.
In Coos Bay, the numbers are Marshfield High School 541-267-1405, Marshfield Junior High 541-267-1487, Sunset School 541-888-1242, Millicoma School 541-267-1468, Eastside School 541-267-1340, Madison School 541-888-1218, Destinations Academy 541-267-1485, Resource Link Charter School 541-267-1485 and District Office 541-267-3104.
In Coquille, the numbers are Coquille Junior/Senior High School 541-396-2163, Coquille Valley Elementary 541-396-2914, Lincoln School of early Learning 541-396-2811, Winter Lakes High School 541-824-0115, Winter Lakes Elementary 541-396-2414 and District Office 431-396-2181.
In Reedsport, the number for Reedsport Community Charter School is 541-271-2141 while the number for Highland Elementary School is 541-271-3616. The district office can be reached at 541-271-3656.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In