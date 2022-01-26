The cities of Coos Bay and North Bend and partnering with Coos County in an effort to be part of a state pilot program to help combat homelessness.
State Rep. Joseph Kroph has proposed legislation to create the pilot program, which would give $1 million over two years to eight counties and cities to address homelessness. The legislation will be considered in the legislative session next month.
State Rep. Boomer Wright has agreed to support the legislation and signed on as a sponsor.
Kroph's legislation would not offer new services on its own, but it would increase communication and coordination between municipalities and allow them to identify gaps in services. The program would come with four basic standards:
Working with regional partners;
Establishing oversight boards in the regions;
Developing a five-year strategic plan to identify service gaps; and
Finding ways to sustain funding beyond the two years the state will provide money.
The legislation lists eight counties/cities that would be part of the pilot program. They include:
Benton County/City of Corvallis
Coos County/City of Coos Bay/City of North Bend
Deschutes County/City of Bend
Hood River County/Wasco County/Sherman County/City of The Dalles/City of Hood River/Mid-Columbia Community Action Council
Lincoln County/Lincoln City/City of Newport/City of Toledo
Polk County/Falls City/City of Monmouth/City of Independence/City of Willamina/City of Dallas/Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde/Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency
Tillamook County/City of Tillamook/Bay City/City of Garibaldi/City of Rockaway Beach/City of Wheeler/City of Manzanita/Community Action Resource Enterprises Inc. (CARE)
Umatilla County/City of Hermiston/City of Stanfield/City of Echo/City of Umatilla.
When applying for the pilot program, North Bend, Coos Bay and Coos County claimed they have been working together on homeless issues already and had all taken state-mandated steps to help and control the homeless situation.
In a letter signed by Coos Bay Mayor Joe Bennetti, North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke and Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, the three explain the work the entities have undertaken to work with the homeless.
They included that Coos Bay has added a community resource officer that coordinates with the Nancy Devereux Center and Coos Health and Wellness to work with the homeless. They also noted the cities and the county have or are working on coordinated camping ordinances related to the homeless.
North Bend noted it partnered with Operation Rebuild Hope to receive a Project Turnkey grant to buy a hotel that will be renovate and used to house homeless veterans, while Coos Bay partnered with the Devereux Center to open Coalbank Village to house the homeless.
Coos Bay, Coos County and a local nonprofit are working to the turn the old Englewood School into low-income housing, and the North Bend Library is using a grant to hire a social worker that will help with homeless issues.
If the legislation is approved, the cities and the county will receive $500,000 a year for the first two years and would need to find additional funding in future years to continue the project.
If the bill is approved and funding is provided, the cities and the county will be required to create a coordinated homeless response office and an advisory board that would lead any efforts to combat homelessness in the county.
